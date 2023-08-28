Vietnam Press Museum appreciates French collector’s donations
Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa has come to appreciate French collector Jean Marie Jacquemin’s donations of a book titled “1968 - 1973 Verrières-le-Buisson: Havre De Paix” (Verrières-le-Buisson: Safe Haven) and some valuable publications related to Vietnam.
Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa (L) and French collector Jean Marie Jacquemin besides the book “1968 - 1973 Verrières-le-Buisson: Havre De Paix” (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa has come to appreciate French collector Jean Marie Jacquemin’s donations of a book titled “1968 - 1973 Verrières-le-Buisson: Havre De Paix” (Verrières-le-Buisson: Safe Haven) and some valuable publications related to Vietnam.
The book is a collection of hundreds of articles posted on French and other countries’ newspapers. It was first published in 2013 on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, and then reprinted in 2023 to mark 50 years since the signing.
The articles wrote about the war in Vietnam, the negotiation on the Paris Peace Accords – considered one of the longest talks in the 20th century, and the presence of the delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam at House No 49 (now No 17) on Cambacérès street in Verrières-le-Buisson city during the accords negotiation and signing from 1968 to 1973.
Part of the book was reserved for the Vietnamese people’s enduring struggle against consequences of Agent Orange used by the US army during the war.
Jacquemin, who used to work at the Le Monde newspaper’s printing house for over 30 years, has a hobby of collecting books, newspapers, documents, and stamps according to topics, including the just struggle of the Vietnamese people.
With his love for the country and his special respect for Nguyen Thi Binh, former Vice President of Vietnam who acted as Foreign Minister of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam and head of its negotiation delegation, 15 years ago, he decided to gather the articles, photos, and documents related to the Vietnam war and the connection between Verrières-le-Buisson city and the Vietnamese friends, who were his neighbours then.
Visiting Jacquemin in Massy commune in the suburbs of Paris on August 27, Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa presented the museum’s certificate recognising his donations.
Jacquemin said he is happy that the result of his multiple-year collection and compilation has been welcomed in such a respectful manner, and that he has donated the publications to all of those wishing to see the materials about Vietnam he collected.
As Vietnam will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Revolutionary Press Day in 2025, he also presented the museum a collection of photos and postcards depicting the production process of a Le Monde issue, from writing, editing, to printing, distributing and selling, in the 1970s - 1980s.
The book is highly valuable since it comprises international publications about the negotiation on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, Hoa told the Vietnam News Agency.
She also described Jacquemin’s postcard collection presented to the museum as a surprising and greatly meaningful gift on the threshold of the centenary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day./.