Society Hoi An, Germany's Wernigerode celebrate 10th anniversary of friendship Activities were held in Wernigerode town, Germany, from August 24-27 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the friendship and twinning relationship between the city and Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam, Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese Student Summer Camp in Europe wraps up The 9th summer camp of young Vietnamese people in Europe wrapped up in France on August 27.

Society Singaporean PM strolling Hanoi streets, trying local food Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tried Hanoi’s cuisine and took a stroll on the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of the capital city on August 27 evening right upon his arrival.

Society Marathon to raise funds for 'Mass Wedding 2023' programme in 2023 The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center on August 27 cooperated with the Youth Union of Foreign Trade University Campus II to organise the 2023 "Couple Run" marathon with the participation of more than 2,000 runners.