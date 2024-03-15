Politics Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youths this month Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold a dialogue with youths on March 25, on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2024).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.

Politics An Giang, Cambodia’s province outline plan for continued cooperation The People’s Committee of southern An Giang province held a conference on March 14 to review its cooperation with Cambodia’s Takeo province in 2023 and set out directions for the first half of this year.