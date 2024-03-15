Vietnam prioritises ensuring food security
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that ensuring food security remains a top priority of countries, including Vietnam, especially in the context of climate change.
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (L), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, at the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)
Climate change impacts have worsened the vulnerability to poverty and malnutrition, he explained while addressing an interactive dialogue on the High Commissioner’s report on climate change, which took place within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 13.
On behalf of the core group for climate change and human rights, comprising Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines, Dung said climate change makes food production and access increasingly difficult, especially in vulnerable areas, and undermines food security, nutrition, and the full realisation of the right to food.
The ambassador thanked the High Commissioner for mentioning the issue through his report and providing recommendations about how to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change on the right to food.
He asked the High Commissioner to clarify his proposal on building and implementing policies that ensure a just transition to more sustainable food systems.
Dung also suggested him recommend measures for countries, especially those with export orientations, to convert farming activities to ensure food security, raise their resilience to climate change, and maintain stable livelihoods and prosperity./.