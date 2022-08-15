World Malaysia's semiconductor industry to benefit from US’s new act Malaysia’s semiconductor industry, which takes up 13% of global chip assembly and testing market share, is set to benefit from the US CHIPS and Science Act.

World Malaysia expands scale of bird’s nest industry The Malaysian Government has agreed to allow the hiring of additional foreign workers for the bird's nest industry, specifically to clean raw swiftlet’s nests, to overcome the labour shortage facing the industry, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee.