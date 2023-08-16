Business Thailand-Vietnam business forum opens up partnership opportunities among start-ups A Thailand – Vietnam business forum took place in Bangkok on August 15, focusing on ways to further promote trade relations between the two nations and closer connections between their businesses.

Business Coffee industry striving to adapt to EU’s anti-deforestation law Vietnam’s coffee industry needs to take measures to adapt to a new European Union (EU) law that prevents the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

Business Flying with Vietjet's 0 VND tickets on National Day holidays Welcoming the National Day (September 2) and expressing the gratitude to all passengers, Vietjet is offering 2 million tickets from only 0 VND on seven golden days from August 16 to August 22.

Business Philippines a promising importer of made-in-Vietnam African swine fever vaccines Representatives from AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company and the Philippines’ KPP Powers Commodites Inc on August 15 visited a pig farm in Hanoi's Dan Phuong district, where Made-in-Vietnam African swine fever (ASF) vaccines have been tested.