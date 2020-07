Society Agribank disburses 886.5 mn USD in credit to pandemic-hit borrowers As of the end of June, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) had disbursed 20.56 trillion VND (886.5 million USD) in credit to over 9,000 customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, in recognition ò his contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-Japan friendship.

Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese flown home from Russia, Belarus Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens in Russia and Belarus were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on July 17.

Society Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.