Vietnam provides 100,000 USD to China as flood and earthquake relief
Vietnam has provided 100,000 USD to China to support its government and people in overcoming the consequences of recent devastating floods and earthquakes.
Flooding causes great loss to China (Photo: Xinhua)
The assistance originates from the traditional friendship and spirit of mutual support between the two countries.
Torrential rain, flooding, and earthquakes have occurred in many parts of China since early June, causing severe damage and significant losses in both life and property./.