Business ADB believes Vietnam’s 2020 growth will still be highest in Southeast Asia The Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently forecast that Vietnam’s economic growth this year would be 4.1 percent, 0.7 percentage points lower than its April estimate but still the highest expected in Southeast Asia.

Business Health care products sold well amid pandemic Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

Business Vietcombank plans to raise charter capital via share issuance The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) plans to increase its charter capital for the 2020-2021 period by paying dividends in shares and issuing additional shares, according to documents of the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for June 26.

Business Techcombank to issue 4.7mn shares to employees The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) plans to issue 4.7 million shares to current employees under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), at a price of 10,000 VND (0.43 USD) per share.