Society Up to 39 suspected illegal immigrants found in Vinh Phuc Thirty nine allegedly illegal foreign immigrants were detected in Vinh Yen city in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on May 3 night as local police is stepping up efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks which have become more complicated in recent days.

Society Concentrated quarantine period extended beyond 14 days: ministry The Ministry of Health has recently sent a document on the extension of the concentrated quarantine period to directors of Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and Preventive Medicine Centres nationwide.

Society Quang Nam’s flood-hit residents receive new houses The skinny woman trembled, seemingly unable to stand still because of her happiness to receive a house thanks to the work of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and local people’s generosity.

Society Vietnamese students to compete at int’l science, engineering contest Seven projects of Vietnamese students are to compete at the 2021 International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which will be held virtually from May 16-21.