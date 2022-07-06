Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu was on a visit to Qatar on July 4 – 5 where he co-chaired a political consultation at foreign deputy ministerial level, the second of its kind, with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.Hieu also paid a courtesy call to Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and met with Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO at Qatar Investment Authority; and Mohammed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of Qatar’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.At the meetings, the two sides expressed delight at the encouraging progress in the two countries’ friendship and bilateral partnership, particularly in politics – diplomacy, economy and energy.However, they agreed that the outcomes of bilateral cooperation failed to match potential of the two countries and expectation of their leaders and peoples and that there is plenty of room for Vietnam and Qatar to step up their partnership in the future.Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani reiterated that Qatar treasures the friendship and partnership with Vietnam. He expressed a wish to visit Vietnam at the nearest opportunity to enhance the bilateral economic ties in a more effective and practical manner.Both sides also discussed ways to improve the effectiveness of their future cooperation and better coordinate in hosting celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.They agreed to soon co-organise the third meeting of the Vietnam – Qatar Inter-Governmental Committee; increase delegation exchanges; further support each other at international forums; bolster promotion of trade, investment and tourism; facilitate two-way trade; add more commercial flights connecting the two nations; and beef up collaboration in energy security and food security.They also took the occasion to exchange views on several global and regional issues of mutual interest./.