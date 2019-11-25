Business Sustainable infrastructure investment speeds up growth in Vietnam Sustainable infrastructure investments are becoming the norm and enabling stable economic and social growth in Vietnam, Nirukt Sapru, CEO, Vietnam and ASEAN & South Asia Cluster Markets at Standard Chartered Bank, said at a recent conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Reference exchange rate up at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND per USD on November 25, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 22).

Business Binh Thuan grows more dragon fruit under GAP standards The south-central province of Binh Thuan, the country’s largest dragon fruit producer, is expanding cultivation of dragon fruit under Vietnamese and global Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP and GlobalGAP) standards.

Business Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests reaps high income Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests in Kien Giang province’s An Bien and An Minh districts has increased the income of households that have been allocated forestland.