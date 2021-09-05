Culture - Sports Vietnam football team return home to prepare for match against Australia The Vietnam football team arrived home on September 3 evening and will stay at a hotel following their COVID prevention bubble rule before their next match against Australia on September 7 at My Dinh Stadium.

Culture - Sports Vietnam futsal team readies for 2021 World Cup The Vietnamese futsal team is aiming to secure a place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 in September in Lithuania.