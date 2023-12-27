Travel Infographic Vietnam - Ideal destination for a new year vacation The prestigious American travel website Travel Off Path has announced the top six destinations in Asia for a year-end and New Year holiday, with Vietnam ranking second.

Travel Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks 4th among 10 most-visited natural wonders Welcoming 2.6 million visitors annually, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam was ranked fourth among the 10 most-visited natural wonders in the world in a survey published in December by the US-based magazine The Travel.

Travel Infographic Phu Quoc named world’s leading nature island destination Phu Quoc, which has been dubbed “Pearl Island” and lies off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province, has been honoured as the World’s Leading Nature Island Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards, marking the second time it has won the prestigious award.