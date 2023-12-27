Vietnam reaches target of 12.5-13 million foreign visitors in 2023
The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the targeted 12.5-13 million foreign arrivals for the year. Total revenue from tourism is expected to be 672 trillion VND (28 billion USD), exceeding the plan by 3.38%.
VNA
Nhập mô tả cho ảnh
VNA
InfographicFruit and vegetable exports likely to reach nearly 5.6 billion USD
Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit a new record in reaching nearly 5.6 billion USD in 2023, exceeding the plan by 40% and increasing nearly 66% over the same period of 2022. It also leads the agriculture product group, surpassing key crops such as rice, cashew nuts, coffee, and cassava.
See more
InfographicVietnam - Ideal destination for a new year vacation
The prestigious American travel website Travel Off Path has announced the top six destinations in Asia for a year-end and New Year holiday, with Vietnam ranking second.
InfographicHa Long Bay ranks 4th among 10 most-visited natural wonders
Welcoming 2.6 million visitors annually, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam was ranked fourth among the 10 most-visited natural wonders in the world in a survey published in December by the US-based magazine The Travel.
InfographicHue - A must-visit destination in 2024
Vietnam’s central city of Hue has been voted one of the must-visit destinations in 2024 by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.
InfographicPhu Quoc named world’s leading nature island destination
Phu Quoc, which has been dubbed “Pearl Island” and lies off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province, has been honoured as the World’s Leading Nature Island Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards, marking the second time it has won the prestigious award.
InfographicPhu Yen’s square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award
Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) Tower Square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to win a 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.