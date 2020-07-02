Vietnam ready to cooperate in fighting human trafficking: spokesperson
The 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report from the US Department of State does not objectively and accurately reflect the situation and efforts in the fight against human trafficking in Vietnam, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 2.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Government supports legal, safe, and orderly migration and is determined to tackle unlawful migration and human trafficking. It has promulgated and implemented various policies and regulations on the issue, she said.
Most recently, the Prime Minister signed Decision No 402/QD-TTg on March 20 issuing a plan to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, which contains comprehensive and inclusive measures to improve the management of migration and protect the legitimate rights and interests of migrants.
According to the spokesperson, Vietnam is currently reviewing and building a programme on human trafficking prevention and combat for the 2021-2025 period to continue reducing risks and criminal activity and receiving and protecting victims of trafficking.
The country is ready to work with countries in the region and the world, including the US, to further bolster efficiency in the prevention and combat of this social evil, Hang affirmed./.
