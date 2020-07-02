Politics Vietnam, US to mark 25th year of diplomatic ties in flexible forms: FM Spokesperson Vietnam and the US are set to hold a range of activities in flexible forms that suit the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 2.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia resolve to prevent community spread of COVID-19: spokesperson Vietnam appreciates Cambodia’s decision to annul diplomatic note 698 MFA.IC/API on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 2.

Politics Exhibition proves Vietnam’s sovereignty over archipelagos An exhibition of historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in the East Sea opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 1.