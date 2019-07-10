At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has recorded remarkable achievements in materialising 11 priority actions prescribed in the Asian and Pacific Ministerial Declaration on Population and Development over the past 25 years, heard a meeting in Hanoi on July 10.According to Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Viet Tien, these achievements cover poverty reduction, employment, reproductive and sexual health, services and rights, minors and youths.Head Representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Vietnam (UNFPA), Astrid Bant said this year marks the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and the 50th founding anniversary of the UN fund, adding the fund has set forth a new strategic plan to support the 2030 Agenda and consolidate its commitments to the action plan of the ICPD.At the ICPD, which was held in Egypt in 1994, 179 countries, including Vietnam, adopted an action plan on population and development, under which they agreed that humans should be placed at the centre and women should be empowered.Statistics show that rate of married women in the least developed countries using modern contraceptive methods increased from 15 percent in 1994 to 37 percent at present.The maternal mortality rate (deaths per 100,000 live births) in these countries also halved during the period, from about 800 deaths in 1994.Vietnam and other countries worldwide have begun to implement the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development since 2016, aiming to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals.-VNA