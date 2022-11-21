At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vienna (VNA) - Vietnam has reaffirmed its consistent policy of supporting all three major pillars of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including ensuring nuclear safety and security, and inspection and application of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the IAEA - was attending the year’s final regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria from November 14-18, with representatives from 35 member states and international organisations as observers taking part.

Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Affirming support for IAEA’s key role, the Vietnamese side also shared concern over complicated developments of security at present and highlighted the principles of conducting dialogues and settling disputes by peaceful means in line with the United Nations Charter and international law.

Together with members of the board, they also discussed IAEA’s action plan 2023, including seeking solutions for budget issues.

Participants looked into a report of the Technical Assistance and Cooperation Committee (TACC) on the results of technical cooperation activities in 2022, discussed the IAEA's proposal to increase the operation budget for 2023 as well as the implementation of an agreement on inspection between IAEA and several countries like Syria, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and Iran.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called on countries to join the Atom4Netzero initiative that was announced by the IAEA at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties recently held in Egypt.

Each year, the IAEA Board of Governors convenes meetings in March, June, September, and November. Vietnam was elected as a member of the board in September 2021 for the 2021-2023 tenure./.