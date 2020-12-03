Culture - Sports Contemporary art on show in capital Nearly 500 works of various art forms including painting, graphics, sculpture, installation and video art by artists throughout the country are on display in downtown Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Art exhibition bridges Vietnam and Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on Nov. 30 held a photo exhibition on Vietnamese landscapes and people together with art performances and culinary showcase in Cairo. This is part of activities to mark the 57th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Egypt diplomatic ties (Sep. 1, 1963 – Sep. 1, 2020).

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition celebrates Lao National Day Photos focusing on friendship between Vietnam and Laos are being on display in Hanoi on the occasion of 45th National Day of Laos and 100th birthday of late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s oldest rock band introduces new lead vocalist Rocker Pham Anh Khoa has been announced as the newest member of the famous Vietnamese rock band Buc Tuong (The Wall), becoming the lead vocalist of the country's oldest rock band.