Vietnam remain in top 100 in FIFA World Rankings
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam climbed one spot to place 93rd in the top 100 of the FIFA’s December world rankings with 1,258 points.
With the new position, Vietnam continues to be the highest ranked football team in Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand in 111th; the Philippines, 124th; Myanmar, 137th, and Indonesia and Cambodia, 173rd. Vietnam has topped the region for 39 consecutive months, since September 2017.
The score also places Vietnam at 14th among the best teams in Asia, closely following Uzbekistan with 1283 points and Lebanon, 1263 points.
In Asia, Japan leads the continent, sitting at the 27th spot. It is followed Iran in 29th and the Republic of Korea, 38th.
The world’s top five positions are the same, with Belgium on top, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal./.