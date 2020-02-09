Vietnam remembers assistance of Russian war veterans: Minister
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich (centre, first line) poses for a group photo with Russian war veterans (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party, State, army and people always keep in mind the whole-hearted, great and effective assistance of Russian war veterans during the past struggle for national liberation, a high-ranking officer has said.
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich made the remarks during his meeting with Russian war veterans in Saint Petersburg on February 7 as part of his official visit to Russia.
He briefed the veterans on achievements Vietnam has recorded in different spheres after 45 years of national reunification and almost 35 years of reform.
Vietnam will pay more attention to the veterans and wishes to welcome them to visit the country again in the time ahead, the minister said, expressing his hope that the veterans will further contribute to the traditional friendship between the people of the two countries.
Lich also suggested the veterans donate historical documents regarding their time in Vietnam to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for preservation.
For his part, president of the association of Vietnam war veterans in Saint Petersburg Colonel Aleksy Skrebliukov expressed his pleasure and honor to meet Lich and the Vietnamese delegation.
While recalling the time when he served in Vietnam, Skrebliukov said he always remembers Vietnam with his respect and love.
He highlighted the time-honoured relations between Russia and Vietnam, expressing his hope that the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries will be maintained forever./.