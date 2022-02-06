Vietnam reports 14,112 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6
Vietnam logged 14,112 new COVID-19 infections on February 6, including seven imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 14,112 new COVID-19 infections on February 6, including seven imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new figure brings the national tally to 2,341,971.
Hanoi continued to top the country with 2,797 cases, followed by Da Nang (927), Quang Nam (853), Nghe An (675), Nam Dinh (593) and Hai Duong (566.
The country registered 63 COVID-related deaths, the lowest since October 29. The pandemic has claimed a total of 38,324 lives in Vietnam, about 1.6 percent of total cases.
More than 6,802 patients were announced as having made a full recovery. The total number of recovered patients has now increased to over 2,112,715.
Vietnam has so far administered 182,180,300 doses of vaccine. Almost 29 million people have been inoculated with a third dose./.