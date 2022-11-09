Vietnam reports 468 new COVID-19 cases on November 9
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,507,124 with 468 new cases recorded on November 9, according to the Ministry of Health.
A student gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phu Yen province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,507,124 with 468 new cases recorded on November 9, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 307 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,605,315.
Meanwhile, there are 66 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
More than 262.45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.