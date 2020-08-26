World Vietnam calls for more humanitarian relief to Palestinians Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (UN), has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, and proposed Israel remove its blockade of Gaza Strip to facilitate humanitarian activities.

World Indonesia: Second candidate declares plan to run for Presidency Newly-appointed Acting Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Giring Ganesha has declared his intention of running in the 2024 presidential election.

World Thailand extends state of emergency for one month The Cabinet of Thailand on August 25 approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through September 30 to control the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local transmission.

World Laos: over 5,400 people get dengue fever A total of 5,427 cases of dengue fever have been recorded in Laos so far this year, with nine fatalities, the Health Ministry of Laos said on August 25.