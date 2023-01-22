“Vietnam bucks Asia’s weakening growth trend”, and “an exception to the general rule in the region”, are descriptions used by international organisations and media, to refer to Vietnam’s economic development in 2022.



Vietnam’s economy posted growth of 8.02% in 2022, far exceeding the target of 6-6.5%. The high growth is noteworthy given that, most economies around the world are in decline.

Per capita income has risen over the years, while the poverty rate has fallen to under 3%. Freedom of speech and the press, and access to information are also clear to see.

Vietnam is a multi-faith country, with 95% of its population practicing a religion, of which, 26 million are followers.

It has performed well in terms of gender equality, ranking 65th out of 162 countries, in the Gender Development Index.

The country successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, and is among countries with the highest vaccine coverage.

It was also one of the first to re-open its borders, after a long period of closure due to the pandemic.

With dogged determination, Vietnam successfully organised the 31st SEA Games, and left an indelible impression on international friends.

Rosy results in the corruption fight have been a highlight of the country’s socioeconomic achievements in 2022.



Vietnam’s anti-graft campaign has gained international media coverage.



In its article “In Vietnam, the anti-corruption fight is in full swing”, France’s Le Monde highlighted that, “The fight against lies, and corruption in the Vietnamese justice system, has accelerated, and now spares neither the big bosses of the private sector, nor the high officials of the Communist Party.”



Bloomberg also placed emphasis on the Party’s fierce determination to fight corruption, which is made in a spirit of “no restricted zones, full coverage, and zero tolerance”.



Praising Vietnam’s anti-corruption fight, The Times of India said, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is well aware that, “the anti-corruption drive has to be a continuing process - an essential element for anticipating the challenges in the coming period.”



Ending the article, headlined “Vietnam’s anti-corruption campaign: Progress and challenges”, the Indian newspaper wrote that, “The Vietnamese example provides a valuable lesson that can be followed by other nations, as corruption is endemic globally.”



Vietnam’s anti-graft crackdown has been expanded to the private sector, with corruption cases such as Viet A, FLC Group, Tan Hoang Minh, among others.

Vietnam has been strict in the fight against corruption and is on the right track. I support the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to reform the legal framework to prevent and combat corruption. To ensure transparency, it is necessary to clarify the roles and responsibilities of officials.

We always follow developments in the fight against corruption in Vietnam. The country has proven itself to be a great example to the world in this fight, with important voices from the Communist Party of Vietnam and correct State policies. Vietnam always upholds honesty and solidarity and says “no” to individualism.

Vietnam’s socioeconomic achievements coupled with its sound global integration have created the resources necessary for the country to better ensure the fundamental rights of its citizens.



In its orientations for national development in the 2021-2030 period, the Communist Party of Vietnam affirmed that “Vietnam continues to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of external relations; proactively integrating into the world; maintaining peace and stability; and promoting Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena.”



To date, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 of 193 countries and economic and trade ties with over 230 countries and territories.



In recent years, it has been an active and responsible member at regional and international forums and organisations, as it holds important positions such as ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UNSC, and has joined the UN’s peacekeeping force.



Vietnam’s recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure is testament to the international community’s recognition of the tireless efforts Vietnam has made in fulfilling its international human rights commitments.



The remarkable achievements Vietnam has reaped after more than 35 years of “Doi Moi” (Reform) have resulted in sweeping changes in its intrinsic strength and position.



With the country’s rising position and prestige in the international arena, the Party’s sound leadership, and great national solidarity, Vietnam is certain to turn its desire to become a developed country by 2045 into reality.

It will be a country with a strong economy in parallel with cultural traditions being preserved and an innovative population. All target the common goal of people’s happiness and prosperity./.

VNA