At the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Festival 2022 opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 1, attracting thousands of visitors.



The four-day event aims to raise mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Vietnam and the RoK on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



It will feature a programme linking Korean and Da Nang businesses together, a fair of culture-information, food and goods, a culture-art exchange programme, activities of Korean culture and folk games, martial arts, a cooking competition, and a grand music festival.



Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs Huynh Duc Truong said Korean firms now invest in 236 projects worth over 378 million USD in Da Nang, becoming the fifth biggest in the city.

Trade between Da Nang and the RoK hit 52 million USD in 2021. Progress has been seen in tourism, education and social cooperation./.