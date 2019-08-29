At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in Hanoi on August 28.



As per the MoU, the two ministries set the goal for the next five years of establishing a collaboration framework to boost their policy planning capacity in terms of employment, vocational training, occupational safety and hygiene, and labour management.



Based on positive results of their cooperation pacts signed in 2004, 2009 and 2013, the two ministries have agreed to set up a middle- and long-term partnership and expand their joint work in the labour and employment field.



At the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung said after nearly three decades since the two nations established their diplomatic relations, the RoK is now the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with more than 6,000 projects, creating jobs and ensuring welfare for over 700,000 workers.



In that context, their leaders have paid more attention to bilateral labour collaboration, he added.



Vice Minister of the MOEL Im Sep Jeong said the RoK values cooperation with Vietnam.



Highlighting abundant collaboration potential in labour and employment, he said the signing of the MoU will help the two ministries further expand their partnership.



In the past, the two ministries has signed agreements on verifying RoK experts to work in Vietnam and on implementing a technical support project for Vietnam’s employment service information network worth about 2.9 million USD, among others.-VNA