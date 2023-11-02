Politics Vietnam - the Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership growing stronger On April 9, 1973, the Kingdom of the Netherlands officially established diplomatic relations with Vietnam. 50 years on, it is considered a typical example of a dynamic and effective relationship, developing well and posting many major achievements in all fields, with emphasis placed on agricultural cooperation, water management, and investment.

Politics Vietnamese leaders pay tribute to former Chinese Premier in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front to the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi on November 1 to pay tribute to former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Politics Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation with Mongolia: Party chief The Party, State and people of Vietnam always want to practically promote bilateral comprehensive cooperation with Mongolia, a traditional friend, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Hanoi on November 1.

Politics Mongolian President pays official visit to Vietnam President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is paying a State visit to Vietnam. On November 1, President Vo Van Thuong hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with the Mongolian leader.