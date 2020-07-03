Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate US on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 3 cabled messages of congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the US’s 244th Independence Day on July 4.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new parliament speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 3 sent a letter of congratulations to Gombojav Zandanshatar on his election as Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament.

Politics US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

Politics Hanoi-US cooperation milestones Cooperative relations between Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi and the US have posted impressive outcomes in numerous fields over the years, helping promote bilateral cultural and friendship exchanges and attract foreign investment.