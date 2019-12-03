Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in crime combat
Minister of Public Security, General To Lam (left) and Director of the Russian National Guard General Viktor Zolotov (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security, General To Lam and Director of the Russian National Guard General Viktor Zolotov held talks in Hanoi on December 3.
Minister Lam expressed his belief that the Russian delegation’s visit will be a milestone in consolidating and developing cooperation between the two sides in crime combat, and security and order protection, contributing to deepening fine friendship between Vietnam and Russia, especially at the time when the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in January 2020.
Given the prevalence of new crimes, especially cross-border organised ones, terrorism, drug crime and human trafficking, Lam called for more effective cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public and the National Guard of Russia.
In reply, Zolotov said the National Guard of Russia hopes to enhance partnerships with the Vietnamese ministry in all areas of shared concern, particularly security and safety.
The two sides agreed to step up cooperation, learn from each other’s experience in crime combat and organise training courses on fighting terrorists and saving hostages, among others.
Minister Lam and Director Zolotov signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the end of the talks./.