At the talks between Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister, and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Russia have agreed to boost their defence cooperation on the basis of bilateral treaties and agreements.The agreement was reached during talks between Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister, and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces.Giang is leading a Vietnamese delegation to pay an official visit to Russia and to attend the closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2019, running from August 13-19, at the invitation of Gerasimov.Both sides also agreed to accelerate the signing of documents to enhance cooperation, comprising the joint vision on defence cooperation during 2019-2023 and boost collaboration in military tactics, legistation, medicine, and training.At the event, Giang said the Vietnamese Party, State and Government always attach importance to developing ties with Russia.He said bilateral cooperative relations have witnessed significant breakthroughs, and been deepened in various sectors, partly thanks to the two defence ministries agreeing to hold 70 external activities, 12 of which are being held in the framework of the Vietnam-Russia Year and Russia-Vietnam Year events during 2019-2020.For his part, the Russian official said Vietnam is a traditional friend of Russia, and their sound relations have been proven over a long time.Russia thinks highly of the proactiveness of the strategic dialogues as well as agreements reached between leaders of both sides, he said.Describing the delegation’s visit as an important activity to mark the Vietnam-Russia Year and Russia-Vietnam Year, Gerasimov expressed his hope it will make significant contributions to promoting bilateral defence cooperation, which is a pillar in the Vietnam-Russia partnership.He rejoiced at fruitful defence cooperation in recent times, saying regular high-level visits further defence ties, and lauded outcomes of the bilateral collaboration in military tactics, medicine, legislation and training, while saying Russia will continue present to scholarships for the Vietnamese military in the 2019-2020 academic year.The host thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence for sending eight teams to the International Army Games 2019, and spoke highly of the Vietnamese frigate 016-Quang Trung’s courtesy visit to Russia.Russia will continue its engagement in the regional security structure through attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), he said, wishing that the establishment of regional cooperation mechanisms abide by the UN Convention, and be in line with international laws and promote the central role of ASEAN and the bond between the bloc and the dialogue nations to ensure security, peace and development.Giang invited the Russian General to pay an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22), and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.-VNA