At the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A business dialogue between Vietnam and Russia took place in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 6 within the framework of the ongoing 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).



In his remarks delivered virtually, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said this is the first business dialogue between the two countries held as part of the EEF, with a large number of enterprises from both sides in attendance, reflecting Russia’s interest in stepping up ties with Vietnam.



It is also a good opportunity for Vietnamese and Russian agencies and enterprises to discuss ways to expand partnerships in the coming time, he said.



The Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that Vietnam and Russia boast a good friendship and Russia remains a priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy. The Vietnamese Embassy stands ready to promote the cooperation between the Far Eastern region and Vietnam and facilitate it to grow further, bringing benefits to people and businesses from both sides, he stated.



Putting forward five recommendations for the expansion of two-way trade, Vietnamese trade representative in Vladivostok Nguyen Hong Thanh said Vietnam is willing to act as a gateway to connect Russia and the world, given that the Southeast Asian country is a signatory to 15 free trade agreements and ranks fifth in Asia in terms of economic openness.



Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin, for his part, said Russia and Vietnam have great potential in trade since their goods supplement each other, and Russia has major opportunities to exports food and foodstuff to Vietnam./.