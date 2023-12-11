Vietnam secures top position in 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships
Vietnamese wrestlers dominated the 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships which concluded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 10, clinching the top position with 26 gold medals.
The Vietnamese team clinches the top position in the 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships which concluded in Cambodia on December 10.(Photo: VWF)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese wrestlers dominated the 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships which concluded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 10, clinching the top position with 26 gold medals.
The Vietnamese team earned eight gold and two silver medals in the men’s freestyle wrestling events, and 18 golds and two silvers in men’s Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle wrestling events.
Previously, Vietnamese wrestlers also took part in events held for U17 and U20 age groups in this tournament, and brought home 19 gold medals in the U17 category and 27 gold in the U20 category.
In the 32nd Southeast Asia Games, which was also held in Phnom Penh, Vietnam won 13 golds out of the total 30 categories in wrestling, ranking first in the sport./.
In the 32nd Southeast Asia Games, which was also held in Phnom Penh, Vietnam won 13 golds out of the total 30 categories in wrestling, ranking first in the sport./.