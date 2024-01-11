The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India (the then Chief Minister of Gujarat).

This year’s biennial event drew the attendance of Indian leaders and businesspeople, and guests from more than 100 countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Quang stressed the importance of topics discussed at the summit focusing on the theme of “Gateway to the future”, such as green economy, circular economy, digital economy, e-commerce and smart city, which are also Vietnam’s priorities during its development and international integration.

He also shared Vietnam’s long-term strategies and plans in these spheres and the target of raising the digital economy’s contribution to national GDP to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

Later the same day, Quang delivered a speech at the Vietnam-India Business Forum, in which he emphasised that the bilateral economic cooperation has yet to match the political ties between the two countries, as well as their potential and strengths./.

VNA