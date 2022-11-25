Illustrative image. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Manila (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on November 24 held a working session with the Manila-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).



Hoan, who was accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his official visit to the Philippines, thanked IRRI's support and cooperation with Vietnam in specific areas such as gene conservation, variety research, cultivation process, technology transfer and capacity building for Vietnamese officials, saying they have contributed to the sustainable development of Vietnam's rice sector.

Vietnam's rice sector has for many years remained a main pillar of national food security and actively contributed to global food security, he said.



As Vietnam's agricultural sector in general and rice industry, in particular, are facing many challenges to undergo drastic transformation to enhance added value, quality, brand and environmental friendliness, Hoan suggested IRRI, as well as the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centres (One CGIAR), continue to support the country in the areas that IRRI and One CGIAR have strengths and are in line with Vietnam's Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



He also said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) wants to receive assistance in expanding a project on high-quality and low-emission rice cultivation areas in the Mekong Delta.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan (fifth from right) visited the International Rice Research Institute. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

IRRI is collaborating with Vietnam in a series of activities from research on strains that are disease-resistant and adaptive to climate change to transfer and certify cross-border strains, reducing greenhouse emissions and applying mechanisation in rice production.

Currently, IRRI is coordinating One CGIAR's eight major research programmes with Vietnam, including regenerative agriculture, emission-neutral agriculture, agro-biodiversity and sustainable landscapes, and enhance chain value and agricultural trade in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



Cao Duc Phat, Chairman of the IRRI Board of Trustees, who is a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said IRRI pledged to accompany the MARD in developing and implementing the project on high-quality rice cultivation areas that ensure competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Mekong Delta.



At the meeting, the two sides agreed to complete procedures so that a cooperation plan framework between the MARD and IRRI for the 2023-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 will be signed next year./.