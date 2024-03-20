At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan held a working session in Hanoi on March 20 with Russia’s Novatek Group to explore potential collaboration in Vietnam's liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.



E.N. Golm, Director of Business Development at Novatek, highlighted the company's existing involvement in Vietnam's energy sector. She mentioned a 1.5 GW power plant project currently underway in Ca Na, the south central province of Ninh Thuan, which is being developed by a consortium of contractors, including Novatek alongside Zarubezhneft, Total, and Siemens.



Golm expressed Novatek's strong interest in expanding its presence in Vietnam's LNG market, beyond just the Ca Na project. The company sees Vietnam's growing natural gas market as an attractive opportunity, she said.



Tan welcomed Novatek's interest and provided additional information to guide the company's LNG investment projects in Vietnam. He expected that Novatek would expedite the completion of Ca Na power plant project as soon as possible.



Founded in 1994, Notatek specialises in exploration, production and processing of natural gas and liquefied hydrocarbons. It is also known as the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia./.