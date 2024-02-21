Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang (third from left) pays a working visit to Grenoble city. (Photo: VNA) Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to



At a meeting with Mayor of Grenoble Eric Piolle, Thang appreciated the sentiments and whole-hearted support from the local authorities to the Vietnamese community and students there.



For his part, Piolle noted his readiness for cooperation in the areas of Vietnam’s interests and Grenoble’s strengths, and held that apart from the above-said fields, the two sides should take new steps in economic and trade ties, and pay more attention to cultural collaboration.



Within the framework of the trip, Thang had working sessions with representatives of investment and trade agencies in the Grenoble Alpes region, and visited some research and training facilities in Grenoble.



Highlighting the prospect for cooperation between enterprises from Vietnam and Grenoble region, Director of Invest Grenoble Alpes Métropole Nicolas Béroud spoke highly of the Southeast Asia’s impressive growth in the region.



He held that Vietnamese startups could roll out their projects in Grenoble, especially those in the areas of semiconductor, digital technology, healthcare, and new energy.



Meanwhile, Pierre Emmanuel Chaux from Grex International under the Grenoble Chamber of Commerce and Industry described Vietnam as a potential market, saying Grenoble boasts strengths in industry, new energies and high technologies – the areas that Vietnam wants to branch out during its development process.



He suggested both sides think of cooperation projects in these fields in the time ahead.



During his working trip to Grenoble city, Ambassador Thang and his spouse attended a Tet gathering held by the General Union of the Vietnamese People in Isère region and the Association of Vietnamese Students in Grenoble./.

