Society Buddhist Sanghas celebrate Vietnam-Laos friendship year The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Lao Buddhist Coalition held a ceremony in Vientiane on September 24 to mark the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.

Society Vietnam maintains efforts to fight IUU fishing Vietnam is striving to prevent, reduce and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in an effort to remove the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning as part of a scheme on IUU fishing prevention and control by 2025.

Society Vietnamese border provinces, China’s Guangxi strengthen educational cooperation The Vietnamese border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Quang Ninh, and the Education Department of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, held a video conference on education and vocational training cooperation on September 23.

Society Buddhist Sanghas of Vietnam, Laos look to enhance cooperation Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council, held talks with Most Venerable Bounma Simavong, President of the Lao Buddhist Coalition, in Vientiane on September 23 as part of his working visit to Laos.