Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Director of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) Nguyen Dinh Tho has said the ISPONRE is seeking international cooperation opportunities regarding rainfall collection and purification technology for the task of fighting climate change in the Mekong Delta.

During the 12th Environmental Technology Experts’ Group Meeting, held virtually by the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) on October 21, Tho said Vietnam ranked sixth among countries globally hardest hit by climate change and extreme weather phenomena during the 1999-2018 period.

As the country’s biggest farm produce and fisheries production hub, the Mekong Delta faces environment and climate change issues each year like rising sea water level, saltwater intrusion, drought, floods and storms, prolonged and serious tropical tornadoes, he added.

According to him, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has embarked on a project to improve resilience, develop resettlement and ecological areas via small-scale infrastructure intervention in the Mekong Delta’s coastal areas, focusing on dealing with environment and socio-economic problems in three communes of Tra Vinh and Bac Lieu provinces.

With four components, the project will provide three water purification and two rainfall collection systems, repair 850m of dykes and plant over 1,000 sq.m of mangrove forests from 2021 to 2025./.