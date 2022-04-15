Business Vietnam’s rice export turnover up 10.5 percent in Q1 Vietnam exported 1.14 million tonnes of rice worth 715 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, up 24 percent in volume and 10.5 percent in value year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business New incentives on taxes and land rental fee expected to take effect in April Two decrees on the extension of deadlines for payment of taxes and land rental fees will take effect immediately after the Government’s approval, according to Dang Ngoc Minh, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Finance (MoF)’s General Department of Taxation.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 15, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Tuna export maintains high growth in Q1 Tuna export has maintained a high growth rate in the first months of 2022 despite strong fluctuations in the world market over the past more than one year, partly thanks to free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed.