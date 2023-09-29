Business Freeze-dried instant coffee factory inaugurated in Binh Duong The ILD Coffee Vietnam Ltd Company on September 29 inaugurated its freeze-dried instant coffee factory with an annual production capacity of 5,600 tonnes in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Business Hanoi still tops FDI destinations during nine months Hanoi recorded nearly 2.53 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) registered during the first nine months of 2023, maintaining its top position in FDI attraction in Vietnam, said the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Foreign media upbeat about Vietnam’s economy Many foreign press agencies have run articles featuring Vietnam’s economic growth, pointing to rosy signs in its recovery.

Business Up to 116,300 enterprises established in nine months: GSO As many as 116,300 enterprises registered for establishment, up 3.1% year on year, with combined registered capital of 1,086.8 trillion VND, down 14.6% year on year, in the first nine months of 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on September 29.