Business Ministries, localities urged to roll out measures to increase foreign investment Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has asked ministries, sectors and localities to promptly implement solutions to strengthen foreign investment attraction, according to a document released by the Government Office.

Business Domestic enterprises advised to meet EU’s green, sustainable development requirements: forum Domestic firms should transform to adapt to the green and sustainable development requirements of the EU to further enter the supply chain in this market, heard a recent trade forum.

Business Fitch upgrades Vietnam to 'BB+', outlook “Stable” Fitch Ratings has upgraded Vietnam's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+', from 'BB', with the “Stable” outlook, the Ministry of Finance announced on December 8.

Business NA leader suggests ways for fostering Vietnam - Thailand economic ties National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 made several suggestions for turning economic, trade, and investment ties into a true cooperation pillar between Vietnam and Thailand.