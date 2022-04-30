Business Construction material hikes put pressure on property prices Several key construction materials have seen a sharp price hike during the first three months of 2022, putting significant pressure on property prices, according to the Vietnam Association of Construction Contractors (VACC).

Business Agricultural cooperation brings huge benefit to Vietnam, Thailand The long-term friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, especially agricultural cooperation, will bring great benefits to two countries' people, Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on has said.