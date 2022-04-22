WB-funded project to upgrade southern waterway logistics corridors
The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on investment policy for a project on developing inland waterway and logistics corridors in southern Vietnam.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on investment policy for a project on developing inland waterway and logistics corridors in southern Vietnam.
According to the proposal, the project will renovate and upgrade the 197km East-West Corridor connecting a number of local major rivers – Hau, Tra On, Mang Thit, Co Chien, Cho Lach, Tien, Vam Co, Can Giuoc and Soai Rap – and canals – Ky Hon, Cho Gao, La and Nuoc Man.
The corridor will allow self-propelled vessels of up to 600 tonnes and three-tier container ships to pass at any time of the day, while vessels of up to 1,500 tonnes can go through during hide tides.
The project will also repair and upgrade the 82km North-South Corridor through various rivers – Dong Nai, Nha Be, Long Tau, Dong Tranh, Tac Cua, Go Gia and Thi Vai, which is expected to enable the free and safe movement of self-propelled vessels of up to 5,000 tonnes and four-tier container ships.
The project has a total investment of nearly 4 trillion VND (174.14 million USD), to be sourced from the World Bank’s loan, the Government of Australia’s non-refundable aid and Vietnam’s counterpart funding.
The five-year project is scheduled to start at the end of 2022 and run through 2027./.