Society Vietnam Social Security, WB promote cooperation in social, health insurance Director-General of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh asked the World Bank (WB) to help the agency further improve the quality and effectiveness of its social and health insurance services during his meeting with WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk in Hanoi on April 21.

Society Emulation movement launched among peacekeeping officers The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 21 hosted a ceremony to launch an emulation movement among the staff of the first engineering team and the level-2 field hospital No. 4 before they are deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission.

Society Army - people ties highlighted at HCM City exhibition The strength of the army - people ties in the 1975 Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the pandemic combat is the focus of an exhibition opened at the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.