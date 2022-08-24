World Thai lower house passes 2023 budget bill The lower house of Thailand has approved a budget bill worth almost 3.19 trillion THB (88.2 billion USD) for the 2023 fiscal year.

World Singapore remove mask-wearing rule for first time in two years Singapore will get rid of requirements to wear masks indoors starting August 29, following more stable COVID-19 situation in the country, said the health ministry on August 24.

World Cambodian PM highly values new university faculty on Vietnamese language The establishment of a Vietnamese-language faculty at Cambodia’s Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) is beneficial to the Cambodian people and helps strengthen the two countries’ relations, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on August 23.

World Thailand presents “Smart Family” policy at APEC Health Week The APEC Health Week began in Thailand on August 22 with a seminar introducing the “Smart Family” policy by the host country to address low childbirth and mitigate impacts on labour and the economy.