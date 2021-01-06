Vietnam provides a typical example of people’s trust in the Government, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Kolotov from the Ho Chi Minh Institute (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam provides a typical example of people’s trust in the Government, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Kolotov from the Ho Chi Minh Institute at the Saint Petersburg University, during a recent interview with Sputnik.

He believed that the success of the fight against corruption in Vietnam is guaranteed by the high confidence in the Government of society. This trust is also vividly shown through the fight against COVID-19.

“While most countries were forced to restrict economic activity, Vietnam continued to succeed,” he affirmed.

The Russian scholar pointed out that an increasing number of major foreign firms are channelling investment into Vietnam, adding that it offers opportunities for the country to quickly integrate into the global supply chain./.