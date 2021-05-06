Business Vinaconex reports outstanding profit in Q1 Vietnam Construction and Import-Export JSC (Vinaconex) posted higher profit after tax in the first quarter of 2021 despite losses in revenue.

Business 1.14 billion USD raised from G-bonds in April The State Treasury raised more than 26.3 trillion VND (over 1.14 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bonds) via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in April.

Business Retail sales, service revenue hit 73.5 billion USD in four months The total retail sales and service revenue surged 10.02 percent year-on-year to 1.695 quadrillion VND (over 73.5 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Reference exchange rate continues upward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,178 VND per USD on May 6, up 2 VND from the rate on the previous day.