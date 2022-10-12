Business Automobile sales up 8.5% in September Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 33,463 vehicles of all kinds in September, representing a month-on-month rise of 8.5%.

Business TikTok-based livestream programme to promote OCOP products launched in Hanoi A livestream broadcast to promote One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme's products and local and regional specialties on TikTok platform was launched in Hanoi on October 11.

Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on October 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,480 VND/USD on October 12, up 29 VND from the previous day.

Business NovaGroup, Bui Cao Nhat Quan to buy 10 million Novaland shares NovaGroup Joint Stock Company (NovaGroup) has just registered to buy 8 million shares of No Va Real Estate Investment Group Joint Stock Company (Novaland) by a transfer of share ownership. ​