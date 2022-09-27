Business Binh Phuoc province lures investment into 62 projects The southern province of Binh Phuoc is calling for investment in 62 projects worth more than 23.5 billion USD until 2030 following a decision signed recently by its chairman.

Business Investors cautious about disbursing investments amid higher rates: experts As many major central banks tightened monetary policies to contain soaring inflation, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 22 also decided to hike its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, effective September 23.

Business 248 aircraft registered under Vietnamese nationality: CAAV The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has registered 248 aircraft under Vietnamese nationality so far this year, up six from the same period last year.

Business PVEP’s Block 01&02 earns 1.2 billion USD in five years Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), has raked in revenue of more than 1.2 billion USD over the course of five years from what have been dubbed Blocks 01 and 02.