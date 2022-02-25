Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Speaker of Singaporean Parliament President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin on February 25 as part of his ongoing State visit to Singapore.

Politics Northern provinces strengthen ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Representatives from northern border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Ha Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 25 signed a memorandum of understanding on their friendship cooperation for 2022-2026.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 24 The following is a news summary of the day’s events by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam pursues green, inclusive recovery: Deputy PM As one of the countries heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam is determined to pursue green and inclusive recovery, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at the International Conference “Green and Inclusive Economic Rebound: Lessons from International Experience” in Hanoi on February 25.