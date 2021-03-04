Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on March 4, during which they discussed measures to bolster trade exchange and speed up post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as the facilitation of travelling between the two sides.



The two officials also mentioned the COVID-19 vaccination plans and the possibility of applying vaccine passports.



The Singaporean FM congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress as well as Minh’s re-election to the Politburo.



He also congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and socio-economic development. He affirmed that Singapore attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the current complicated developments of the global and regional situation.



Minh thanked Singapore for supporting Vietnam in performing its role of ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure.



He proposed that the two sides continue to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels at suitable times. He expressed his hope that Singapore will cooperate with and support Vietnam in approaching safe and effective vaccines.



Balakrishnan shared Singapore’s experience in implementing the Connect@Changi initiative to create favourable conditions for international entrepreneurs to meet and exchange at the airport. He affirmed that his country is willing to give optimal conditions for Vietnamese citizens to transit in Singapore to go home.



During the talks, the two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including those related to Myanmar. They shared their hope that the situation in Myanmar will become stable soon, for peace and cooperation in the region and contributing to the collaboration, role and prestige of the ASEAN. Both sides agreed to continue joining joint efforts of ASEAN in seeking solutions to the Myanmar issue./.