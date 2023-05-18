The 15th Vietnam - Singapore Political Consultation takes place in Hanoi on May 18.(Photo: Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Permanent Secretary in the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Albert Chua co-chaired the 15th Vietnam - Singapore Political Consultation in Hanoi on May 18.

At the event, the two sides focused their discussion on progress of and directions to promote the implementation of the agreements reached by the two countries' leaders in key areas as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.



They affirmed that the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership has been deepening and growing effective in all fields, thus helping increase political trust.



The two sides were also delighted with outstanding achievements in trade and investment cooperation. Singapore's investment in Vietnam reached 71.3 billion USD with 3,100 projects, ranking first among ASEAN countries and fourth in total foreign investment in Vietnam, with the 14 Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) in different regions of Vietnam contributing greatly to this result.

In addition, the two countries have boosted cooperation in other important fields such as national defense, security, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides vowed to work closely to enhance connectivity, raise the level of cooperation, well prepare for high-level visit exchanges, and organise practical activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their Strategic Partnership this year.

The Singaporean official affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Singapore in the region. Singapore is always ready to share experiences with Vietnam and promote cooperation in fields of potential and strength such as digital transformation, technology and green energy (especially wind and solar power), smart city development, and food security.

The two sides agreed to maintain consultations and actively coordinate with other ASEAN member countries to promote the bloc’s unity and sustainable development, reform ASEAN's working style towards a dynamic, flexible, and efficient ASEAN, worthy of being the central force leading regional processes, effectively contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region.

Discussing the international and regional situation, the two deputy ministers agreed that multilateralism, equal relations, balanced interests, and harmony in approach between countries are prerequisites for peace and stability.

The two sides also shared the determination to make the East Sea a sea of peace, cooperation, and development; together with ASEAN countries to strictly and fully implement the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), strive to soon achieve an effective, efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) following international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides agreed to hold the next one in Singapore in 2024.





Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) receives Permanent Secretary in the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Albert Chua on May 18. (Photo: Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Hosting Chua on May 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son appreciated the strong and extensive development of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership, especially in economy, trade and investment.



He suggested further promoting the important role of the political consultation mechanism in reviewing and proposing cooperation directions between the two nations’ foreign ministries.



The minister proposed the two foreign ministries coordinate in organising activities marking the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations (1973-2023) and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership (2013-2023), including the exchange of delegations at all levels, people-to-people exchanges, and educational cooperation.



He also suggested the two ministries work closely with other Vietnamese and Singaporean ministries and sectors to step up the nations’ economic collaboration, make effective use of the newly established digital economy - green economy partnership, develop new-generation VSIPs, and work to upgrade and expand the framework agreement connecting the two economies.



For his part, Chua affirmed Vietnam is an important partner of Singapore in the region. He told his host that more and more Singaporean businesses want to expand their investment and business in the Southeast Asian country.



Highlighting his support for the nations’ further cooperation in maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, he agreed to strengthen the two ministries’ consultations and exchanges at regional and international forums as well as joint work between their units./.



