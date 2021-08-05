Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi ( VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has carried out solutions to provide maximum support to businesses and workers who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the Government’s Resolution No 68/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister’s Decision No 23/2021/QD-TTg.



Applying information technology (IT), simplifying procedures and reducing dossier processing time are among solutions that are being deployed drastically by the VSS.



It said that IT application will help limit contact and prevent the spread of virus in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and many localities applying social distancing. As a result, the Government's support policies targeting employees and employers who are affected by the pandemic have been implemented in a timely, convenient and simple manner.



The VSS has promoted the provision of online public services to assist people facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic; workers who have to suspend labour contract, take unpaid leave or stop working, such as paying wage and handling the reduction of insurance premiums for insurance of occupational accident and disease.



The above measures of the VSS, together with the efforts of ministries, agencies and localities, have contributed to repelling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring social security./.