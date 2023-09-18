An overview of the press conference of the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 . (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 will be held in a hybrid format on September 19 with the participation of 400 delegates as well as domestic and foreign scientists, heard a press conference on September 17.



Themed “Enhancing internal capacity, creating drivers for growth and sustainable development", the event will be organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee, the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.



Vice chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Nguyen Minh Son said the forum will focus on geo-economic shifting trends and new challenges to recovery and development of the global economy, economic policies of major countries and Vietnam's main trading partners, and impacts on Vietnam.

Delegates will make a comprehensive assessment of Vietnam's economy in 2023 and the 2021-2023 period and identify bottlenecks and hindrances to socio-economic development, including market issues, investment, export and consumption, barriers to businesses, the real estate and financial and monetary markets, science and technology, innovation, education and training, employment, social security and health care.

The forum will also review and evaluate the implementation of resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee in recent years, especially Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and other related resolutions, Son noted.

The delegates are expected to propose solutions to unlock resources, create driving forces for economic growth and social development, and handle challenges and newly-arising problems. They will clarify priorities on some issues relating to macroeconomic management, economic recovery and socio-economic development of the country.

According to Son, opinions and presentations at the forum will be a useful source of information for NA deputies to consider and make decisions on important issues of the country at the 15th NA’s upcoming sixth session.

The forum will comprise a plenary session and two thematic discussions – one on promoting internal resources, unlocking resources and supporting businesses to overcome difficulties, and the other on enhancing labour productivity and ensuring social security in the new context./.