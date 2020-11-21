Culture - Sports Vietnam Mountain Marathon to kick off at weekend More than 2,200 runners will race up to 100km in Vietnam’s highest mountains at the Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 2020 in Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai this weekend.

Culture - Sports Bai Coi, a meeting place of civilisations in Ha Tinh province A unique exhibition in downtown Hanoi is featuring Bai Coi in the central province of Ha Tinh, a special archaeological site bearing the characteristics of the Dong Son (800-200BC) and Sa Huynh (1,000-200BC) civilisations.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam-Cuba friendship More than 90 photos featuring the solidarity, friendship, cooperation and mutual support between the governments and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba are put on display, opened on November 19 at the Vietnamese Women Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960-2020).